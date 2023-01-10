La Brea Bakery Café locations in Los Angeles and Downtown Disney District in Anaheim closed permanently this morning. The company has made the strategic decision to exit the restaurant business and continue its focus on growing the La Brea Bakery business through retail grocery and foodservice locations. Employees at the Los Angeles and Downtown Disney Café locations were informed of the closures on January 9, while the Aspire Bakeries Human Resources team began working directly with employees that are impacted by the closures to ease the transition.

Impacted locations:

La Brea Bakery Café (Flagship), 468 La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles, California

La Brea Bakery Café at Downtown Disney District, 1556 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim, California

"We are so thankful and hold a tremendous amount of appreciation for our employees, and for our customers who have frequented La Brea Bakery Café over the years. Our flagship Café location on La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles is where the La Brea Bakery magic started 34 years ago. These humble beginnings are an integral part of the brand history, and we will forever be grateful to the local community for their support over the years," said Tyson Yu, CEO of Aspire Bakeries, which owns La Brea Bakery. "While we will no longer be operating the Cafés in Los Angeles or at Disneyland Resort, you can still find our La Brea Bakery artisan breads in your local grocery in-store bakery and at other locations that serve artisan breads."

The franchised La Brea Bakery kiosks in the Reno International Airport (Nevada) and JFK Airport (New York) will remain open.

A local favorite in the Los Angeles community since 1989, La Brea Bakery artisan breads are the cornerstone of Aspire Bakeries' artisan bread business. La Brea Bakery has a long history that started at a restaurant on La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles. Still crafted using its original custom sourdough starter, the La Brea Bakery recipe has not changed in 34 years. In fact, its bread makers have maintained the same artisan techniques since 1989. Its ingredients and processes give its breads the hallmark flavor, texture, and crust expected from authentic artisan bread, continuing the brand legacy.

