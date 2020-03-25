Sweets & Snacks Expo canceled amidst coronavirus concerns

The Sweets & Snacks Expo, originally scheduled for May 18-21, 2020, in Chicago, has been canceled.

The National Confectioners Association is extremely disappointed not to be able to offer the experience, inspiration, insights and connections so many in the community have come to rely on in association with the event, but the health and welfare of our community is our top priority. As restrictions and recommendations on mass gatherings continue to build in cities and states across the country, including those issued in the state of Illinois and in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it became clear that cancellation of the show was the only path forward to protect the well-being of the community.

The National Confectioners Association says:

"Thank you for your patience and understanding during these last few weeks as we have evaluated the right decision to make as the coronavirus situation developed. The cancellation is unavoidable due to a combination of factors including state and local stay-at-home orders and travel bans and restrictions from our member companies, retail partners and other attendee organizations. This has been a difficult business decision for our Board of Trustees and the team at the National Confectioners Association, and it is not the outcome any of us wanted. However, we all agree that our immediate focus needs to be on what matters the most to all our exhibitors, retail partners and other attendees."