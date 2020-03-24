2020 National Restaurant Association Show canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Today, event organizers of the National Restaurant Association Show announced the cancellation of the 2020 National Restaurant Association Show due to coronavirus concerns.

The following message was shared with the Restaurant Show community on behalf of Winsight LLC CEO, Mike Wood, and National Restaurant Association interim president and CEO, Marvin Irby:

After many weeks of monitoring the evolving situation around COVID-19, including the guidance of the CDC and the Governor of Illinois, it is with great regret that we announce the unavoidable cancellation of this year’s National Restaurant Association Show, which we had planned to hold in Chicago on May 16-19.

We recognize the critical importance of the Show to the industry and we know that this will come as a disappointment to those who had planned for months to attend. While it is not the outcome we wanted, amid all the uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic and the immense strain it has put our industry, the safety of our attendees, exhibitors, sponsors, vendor partners and our own staff is paramount. This is our community and we all must be kept safe.

We are so thankful for the support that has already been shown to us as we explored numerous options to keep the Show on schedule. We know you see yourselves as friends and members of the National Restaurant Association Show family. Although these developments resulting from COVID-19 require that the 2020 Show not go forward at this time, we are looking forward to partnering with you to make the 2021 Show the best ever.

For additional information and resources, please visit: https://www.nationalrestaurantshow.com/novel-coronavirus-update.