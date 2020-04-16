Coronavirus Coverage

Exclusive interview: Q&A with Zipline Logistics on COVID-19's effects on domestic food supply

Exclusive interview: Q&A with Zipline Logistics on COVID-19s effects on domestic food supply
April 16, 2020
Liz Parker
KEYWORDS covid-19 / exclusive interview / Zipline Logistics
Order Reprints
No Comments

Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery was recently able to talk to Andrew Lynch, president and co-founder of Zipline Logistics, about the coronavirus's effect on the domestic food supply.

 

Liz Parker: How is the logistics industry working to mitigate issues related to COVID-19 in order to keep essential businesses like food production running as smoothly as possible? 

Andrew Lynch: We are working to not only keep our customers online during this time but also to ensure they excel despite current conditions. While many industries are experiencing a substantial pause in operations, those in the food space have seen quite the opposite. Throughout much of this crisis, they’ve received order increases in both volume and velocity.

As logistics solutions providers focused on creating strategies for brands in this industry, we’ve continued to manage clients’ transportation operations and encourage best supply chain practices. Our team of CPG logistics specialists continue to stress the importance of timely communication and realistic expectation setting to manage the disparate parts of their supply chain.

Food brands should now look to diversify sourcing and storage to gain flexibility in their supply chains. They should also strive to exercise as much control over these processes as possible to avoid collateral disruption.

 

LP: What can snack and bakery businesses do to help improve their ability to quickly handle crises like this in the future?

AL: To readily handle similar crises, whether they be seasonal or economy-wide disruptions, snack and bakery businesses should focus on creating healthy, long-term partnerships with supply chain vendors. When you have established working relationships with the right partners, you gain command and increased visibility into your supply chain.

By having this control over crucial production, storage, transportation, and delivery processes, your brand can remain in the driver’s seat, which is essential for success in any challenging period. With the right partners, your business can stay agile and adjust to crises more quickly. 

Additionally, it is vital to assess the financial health of your supply chain partners. The current pandemic has morphed beyond a public health risk to an economy-wide business disruptor. In situations like these, whether it be a natural recession or an accelerated one brought on by an event, it is critical to limit your exposure to risk. Those in a strong position before difficult conditions are more likely to survive and curb your business’s ability to handle crises and keep your operation running smoothly quickly.

subscribe to sfwb

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Liz Parker

Exclusive interview: Q&A with Biena Snacks on coronavirus quarantine snacking habits

The impact of COVID-19 on U.S. shopping habits and the snack and baking industry

Snacking in the age of the coronavirus

Exclusive interview: Q&A with snack companies on coronavirus and its impact on business

Liz200

Liz Parker is the Managing Editor of both Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery and Food Safety Strategies, and has worked at BNP Media since 2012. She has 10+ years of writing experience, and has written for CBS Detroit as well as for her own blogs. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan. Liz can be contacted at (248) 786-1643 or at parkere@bnpmedia.com.

Related Articles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.