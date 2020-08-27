Nature’s Path is significantly expanding its annual Eat Well Do Good food donation campaign to address childhood hunger and food insecurity, which according U.S. Census data, has more than quadrupled since the global pandemic began in March 2020.

The company is launching its efforts by donating one million bowls worth – or 250,000 boxes – of their nutritious, and organic breakfast cereals, granolas and snacks to 10 organizations in the U.S. and Canada, including: Feed the Children (US), Second Harvest Canada (Canada), Blessings in a Backpack (US), Daily Bread Food Bank (Canada), Ruby's Pantry (US), Greater Vancouver Food Bank (Canada), Second Harvest Orange County (US), Richmond Food Bank Society (Canada), Ferndale Community Family Fund (US), Open Hands Calvary Creekside (US).

In addition, Nature’s Path will also match every dollar donated to any of its partner organization with an additional five dollars worth of healthy, organic food.

“Access to food is the most basic and urgent priority, especially for children,” said Nature’s Path VP of Mission and Strategy, Jyoti Stephens. “We know our products don’t just feed, they nourish, which is why we want to get donated items out to as many food bank partners as we can. These non-profits are on the frontlines of caring for our most vulnerable populations. It’s critical they get the resources and spotlight they deserve.”

Nature’s Path will use their social platforms and influencer relationships to spotlight food bank organizations who are making a difference in their communities. Nature’s Path has also commissioned noted ceramics artist Earth and Element to create a commemorative bowl, which will be sent to active supporters of the campaign and sold online with a portion of sales going to food banks partners.

Since 2009, Nature’s Path has held annual Eat Well Do Good events and “foodraisers,” inviting the local communities to put their compassion into action with their generous donations of clean food and funds for those in need. Since its inception, Eat Well Do Good has donated more than $2 million worth of food to local food banks and elementary schools.

“Feed the Children is proud to have partnered with Nature’s Path to address the important issue of childhood hunger for the past 20 years. The problem cannot be tackled alone. We know that when we combine our efforts, we will have a greater impact on the lives of families who need us most around the world,” said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO.

To learn more, visit NaturesPath.com or follow on them on Twitter @NaturesPath and Instagram @NaturesPathOrganic. More on Eat Well Do Good here.