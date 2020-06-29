Albertsons Companies announces launch of Initial Public Offering

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ("Albertsons" or the "Company") has announced the commencement of an initial public offering of 65,800,000 shares of its common stock to be sold by certain of its stockholders, at an anticipated initial public offering price between $18 and $20 per share, pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company is not selling any shares pursuant to the common stock offering. In connection with the offering, certain of the selling stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an aggregate of 9,870,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The Company has been approved to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "ACI".

The Company will not receive any net proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholders, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of its common stock from the selling stockholders.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the common stock offering. Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as book-running managers for the common stock offering. BMO Capital Markets, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities, Oppenheimer & Co., RBC Capital Markets, Telsey Advisory Group, MUFG, Academy Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, Drexel Hamilton, Loop Capital Markets, Penserra Securities LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Stern and Tigress Financial Partners are acting as co-managers for the common stock offering.

This offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: BofA Securities, Inc., One Bryant Park, New York, New York 10036, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone 866-471-2526, Facsimile: 212-902-9316, Email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone 866-803-9204, Email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; and Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone 800-831-9146.

