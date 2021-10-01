Sovos Brands, Inc. has announced the closing of its initial public offering of 23,334,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $12.00 per share. Gross proceeds to Sovos Brands were approximately $280 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 23, 2021. Sovos Brands has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,500,100 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering and as representatives of the underwriters. BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Barclays, UBS Investment Bank, Cowen, Piper Sandler, Stifel, and William Blair also acted as book-running managers and Telsey Advisory Group, Drexel Hamilton and Loop Capital Markets acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov or from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the securities being sold in the initial public offering was declared effective by the SEC on September 22, 2021.



