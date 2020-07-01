VMG Partners promotes three team members

VMG Partners (“VMG”) a private equity firm specializing in building iconic consumer brands, has announced that three members of their team have been promoted to new roles within the organization.

Cassie Nielsen has been promoted to talent partner of VMG from vice president of talent. In this position, she will continue to focus on partnering with VMG’s portfolio companies and the broader consumer products ecosystem to build best-in-class teams. Cassie was also recently appointed the Executive Director of the Women on Boards Project (“WOB Project”) and serves as a founding board member within this VMG co-founded, non-profit initiative designed to grow the proportion of female representation on private boards in the natural products industry. In her new roles, Cassie will continue to drive VMG’s commitment to building diversity and inclusion within the organization, VMG’s portfolio companies and the ecosystem.

Kara Cissell-Roell, general partner of VMG, said “As VMG seeks to change the paradigm of private equity and create win-win outcomes for people of all backgrounds and perspectives, there is no greater steward of this vision than Cassie Nielsen. Over the last five years, her strategic partnership and leadership have enabled VMG and its portfolio companies to achieve outsized success for all stakeholders. We look forward to continuing our important journey together for many years to come.”

Working alongside Cassie in the talent division, Alex Cole has taken on a new role as director of talent, from talent associate. Alex continues to demonstrate her strengths in building meaningful relationships within the industry to help build successful management teams for VMG’s partner portfolio companies, including Briogeo and Velocity Snack Brands. Lastly, Evan Mintz was promoted from associate to senior associate. This promotion reflects his stellar performance executing new investment opportunities and driving key portfolio company initiatives. He embodies the VMG philosophy of being the most helpful investor to the broader CPG ecosystem.

“Alex and Evan have consistently provided our partner companies and the broader consumer ecosystem with tremendous value,” said Robin Tsai, general partner of VMG. “Their promotions are well-deserved and reflect their strong performance. We are excited to watch them continue to succeed at VMG.”

For more information on VMG Partners, please visit www.vmgpartners.com.