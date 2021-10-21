Stellar, a fully integrated firm focused on design, engineering, construction and mechanical services worldwide, has promoted six key members of its senior management team. These leaders have been key contributors to Stellar's success and will continue to drive its business forward in 2022 and beyond.

“I am continually impressed by these individuals, both in terms of their accomplishments and, more importantly, their leadership," said Brian Kappele, president/chief operating officer. "I thank them for their dedication to Stellar's mission and look forward to their continued growth in these new roles."

Scott Mark has been named executive vice president and will now oversee all of Stellar’s Food & Beverage, Logistics, and Thermal Building Envelope business units as well as all Construction Field Services, Corporate Safety, and Quality Control functions for the company. Starting as an intern, he advanced through the operational ranks, as vice president and then senior vice president of food and logistics. Mark graduated from the University of North Florida’s Building Construction program.

Todd Allsup has been named senior vice president of business development and is responsible for corporate sales and customer service initiatives. He will focus his sales efforts on Stellar’s strategic growth opportunities across multiple industries. Allsup joined Stellar in 2002 as director of sales. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of South Alabama.

Wyatt Payne has been named division vice president of logistics and is responsible for all aspects of Stellar's Logistics business unit, expanding the company's offerings in the market. He first joined Stellar in 1997 and has more than 28 years of experience in both design and construction project management. Payne received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Florida State University and his Master of Science in Construction Engineering & Management from the University of California, Berkeley.

Derek Bickerton has been named vice president of business development, overseeing the sales and business development of the Food & Beverage division. Bickerton has managed business relationships across the globe during his time with Stellar, and he has overseen some of the company's most unique projects. He is a graduate of the University of North Florida.

Peter Wu has been named vice president of design and is responsible for Stellar’s building and infrastructure design operations, including overall project management. He has more than 20 years of experience in engineering, construction, quality control and modular fabrication in North America, China and the Middle East. Wu is a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University and earned his MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Neil Ross has been named vice president of safety. Ross brings more than 33 years of construction and heavy industrial experience to the Stellar team. Ross joined Stellar in 2020 and has been an essential part of implementing Stellar's COVID-19 safety standards across all job sites. In his role as vice president, he will continue to bring “Best in Class” safety expectations to life by developing innovative ideas to encourage risk-mitigating behavior change and by spearheading the adoption of “Safety First” initiatives.



