VMG Partners (“VMG”) a private equity firm specializing in building iconic consumer brands, has announced the promotion of four team members to partner positions. These four homegrown long-term team members represent VMG Partners’ commitment to investing resources into promoting from internal teams, providing the confidence to members to climb the executive ladder from junior-level associate roles to partner positions.

Angad Hira has been promoted to partner while maintaining his chief financial officer position, after ten successful years at VMG Partners. Angad started with the company in 2010 as a member of the investment team and persistently displayed admirable work ethic and leadership within the organization. Angad will continue his focus as CFO and sitting on the board of Lily’s while stepping up as a new Partner. Working alongside Angad, Jon Marshall has been promoted to his new role as Partner from Vice President. Jon began his journey with VMG Partners in 2012 as a junior-level associate on the investment team where he has since worked his way to Partner while currently sitting on the boards of Ancient Nutrition, Humm Kombucha and Velocity Snack Brands.

We are amazed by the incredible results that Angad and Jon have produced, their dedication to VMG Partners and the entrepreneurs we work alongside,” said Mike Mauzé, general partner of VMG Partners. “We are fortunate that a majority of our team has been with VMG for 5 years or more and are looking forward to Angad and Jon’s continued success.”

Alisa Williams has also been promoted to partner after her tremendous success on portfolio brands such as Briogeo. Additionally, she was highly impactful during the acquisition of Drunk Elephant by Shiseido. Alisa started with the company in 2015 and has continuously shown incredible leadership both internally and externally for VMG which she now brings to her new partner role. Lastly, McConnell Smith moves to partner from vice president. McConnell has been with VMG Partners since 2016 where he began as an associate team member and quickly advanced himself to partner in under five years. McConnell played a pivotal role in the exit of Sun Bum to SC Johnson and Quest to Simply Good Foods, while driving forward key strategic initiatives with nutpods, Solid Gold and Vermont Smoke & Cure.

“Alisa and McConnell have grown tremendously over their years at VMG Partners,” said Wayne Wu, general partner of VMG. “With their expertise and knowledge, we are excited to see them continue to bring success in their new roles as partners to VMG, portfolio brands and ecosystem.”

For more information on VMG Partners, please visit www.vmgpartners.com.