Company: Purely Elizabeth

Website: purelyelizabeth.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: Purely Elizabeth recently launched 5 Grain + Seed Oatmeal Single Serve Packets. This is the first-to-market oatmeal that is made with plant-based protein such as pea + chickpea protein, chia, and flax.

The oatmeal packets are made with a special blend of oats, quinoa, amaranth, chia, and flax to give the oatmeal a nutritious taste and texture. Perfectly pre-portioned in single serve pouches for convenience, at home or on-the-go, and effortless portion-control, the oatmeal packets are certified gluten-free and Non-GMO with no artificial flavors or sweeteners.

The oatmeal packets are available in two flavors, Classic Cinnamon and Banana Nut, and are now available on Purely Elizabeth's website, as well as in select retailers such as Target, Kroger, Whole Foods Market, and more.