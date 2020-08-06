Company: Remco

Website: remcoproducts.com

Equipment Snapshot: With the introduction of new Vikan products, Remco is proud to offer a full line of high-temp cleaning and material handling products. These products can be used in cooking vats, hot-surface cleaning, and directly on grills.

Toaster Brush Set

High-Temp Hand Brush

High-Temp Detail Brush

High-Temp Scrubbing Brush

4" High Temp Scraper

Food Hoe

Nylon Food Scraper

Nylon Scraper with Threaded Handle

Paddle Scraper - Stiff

With high-quality construction and materials like nylon, polypropylene, and polyester, most of the tools in this range can be used at temperatures up to 347° F. The scrapers and the food hoe come in up to five colors to support color-coding plans.