Fans of Smart Baking Company who live in the Southeast now have another way to get their hands on the company’s healthy snack cakes. Smart Baking Company products are now available at select Publix Super Markets.

“As a Florida company, we are thrilled to see our products on the shelves at Publix,” said Dave Heuvel, Smart Baking Company’s co-founder and EVP of sales and marketing. “More and more people these days want to live a healthy lifestyle, and it’s great to see major retailers making it convenient for them to get products to help them on their journey.”

Smart Baking Company will offer 2-packs of its popular snack cakes, Smartcakes, in cinnamon, lemon, chocolate and raspberry cream flavors. Smartcakes are not only gluten-free, but are proudly baked without the use of sugars and starches and feature just 38 calories, with five grams of fiber and four grams of protein.

The company will also offer its new formula of Smartcakes, Smartcakes + Vitamin C. These cakes include 100 percent of the daily recommended value of Vitamin C per cake and are sweetened with Stevia. The new formula also features the company’s new packaging, which aims to keep the products, which are all-natural, fresher longer.

Customers can pick up their Smart Baking Company products in the nutritional bar aisle starting January 12. They will be available in a select number of stores throughout the Southeast. Customers can check Smart Baking Company’s website for exact locations.

The company’s products are also available online through the company’s website and Amazon.