Smart Baking Company is now able to share its products with even more people looking to live a healthy lifestyle, thanks to one national retailer.

Smart Baking Company today announced that its products are now available at select Walmart stores nationwide.

“Our mission is to show people that healthy food can be delicious,” said Dave Heuvel, co-founder and Vice President of Sales for Smart Baking Company. “Walmart has a huge network of loyal shoppers, and we’re thrilled to be able to present our products as options for them.”

Smart Baking Company is offering four-packs of its 38-calorie snack cake, Smartcakes, in Cinnamon, Lemon and Chocolate. Walmart will also carry the company’s healthy breakfast food, the Smartmuf’n, in Chocolate Chip and Banana Nut, as well as its gluten-free sandwich bun, the Sesame Smartbun.

The products appear in Walmart’s “New Lifestyles” freezer section, which promotes healthy choices.

Smart Baking Company cracked the code on healthy baking. All of the company’s products are gluten-free, keto friendly, diabetic friendly, low calorie, high fiber and non-GMO.

The products are available in 250 Walmart stores across the country, from Southern California, Utah, Idaho and Colorado to Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Tennessee. Customers can check Smart Baking Company’s online store locator for updates.

Smart Baking Company’s products are also available on the company’s website and through Amazon.

For more information, visit smartbakingco.com.