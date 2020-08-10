Company: Kellogg Company

Website: www.kelloggs.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49

Product Snapshot: When your morning starts to fall apart—from family demands, another video call or more breaking news—give yourself a deliciously guilt-free little lift with Special K Caramel Latte Pastry Crisps. When it's all just a-latte to handle, this tasty mashup combines your drink and pastry order at 100 calories a serving.

Special K Caramel Latte Pastry Crisps are the perfect way to bring coffeehouse flavors on the go with you. Launching just in time for National Coffee Month, these delectable bars are crafted with the flavors of decadent caramel and a hint of espresso. Each two-pastry pack contains as much caffeine as a half cup of coffee and are a guilt-free indulgence with 100 calories per serving, while caramel lattes from the most popular coffee chains average 374 calories.

"These new Crisps bring the essence of your local coffee shop wherever you are," said Courtney Bentley, brand manager for Special K. "With this innovative indulgence you can enjoy anywhere, you can satisfy your caffeine craving with as much caffeine as half a cup of coffee. When our customers need a delicious, guilt-free boost, the Caramel Latte Pastry Crisps deliver."

Special K Caramel Latte Pastry Crisps are now available in grocery stores nationwide for an MSRP of $3.49. For more information, follow @specialK on Instagram, @SpecialK on Twitter and check out Facebook.com/SpecialKUS.