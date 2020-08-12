Company: Wholly Wholesome

Website: www.whollywholesome.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.69

Product Snapshot: Wholly Gluten Free Fudge Brownies have a new packaging and are now individually wrapped to maintain freshness and taste. They make the perfect grab-and-go snack! These brownies are sure to please everyone and will satisfy all chocolate enthusiasts alike.

Wholly Gluten Free makes them just like they’re homemade using quality ingredients, including natural (non-alkalized) cocoa powder and pure vanilla extract.

Can you believe they are vegan, gluten-free, kosher, and allergy-friendly?! It’s hard to find other brownies made like these. Rest assured, they are produced in a dedicated gluten-free bake house too.

Order some online at www.runaton.com or learn more at www.whollywholesome.com where they have a product locator.