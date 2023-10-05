Wholly Gluten Free, a brand of gluten-free and allergen-friendly foods, has announced its latest innovation, the Chocolate Chunk Skillet Cookie. The creation was developed in collaboration with Spokin, the leading food allergy app connecting the food allergy and celiac community to safe food, places, and each other.

The new Chocolate Chunk Skillet Cookie allows consumers to have the experience of taking a giant, sharable, fresh-baked cookie out of the oven without the mess, ingredients shopping, and prep time.

Wholly Gluten Free recognizes the importance of catering to customers with allergies and dietary needs while making food that "unrestricted" family and friends can enjoy. As the holidays approach, many shoppers are looking for cooking and baking solutions to feed large groups with multiple dietary restrictions.

"We hope our products help make gathering with loved ones an enjoyable reality, regardless of dietary needs" said Doon Wintz, founder of The-Run-A-Ton Group family of brands, which includes Wholly Gluten Free. "We are excited to introduce our Chocolate Chunk Skillet Cookie, and to have collaborated with Spokin in developing this delicious allergy-friendly treat. By combining our expertise and dedication to quality, we have created a product that we hope meets the demands of our consumers while satisfying their cravings for delectable desserts."

The Wholly Gluten Free Chocolate Chunk Skillet Cookie is currently available for purchase at Wegmans and Mother's Market and is coming soon to Hannaford & Earth Fare. Customers can also conveniently order the product online through the brand's website. Wholly Gluten Free continues to strengthen its commitment to offer high-quality, gluten free, and allergen-friendly options because consumers shouldn't have to sacrifice their taste standards for their dietary needs.

For more information about Wholly Gluten Free and its range of products, visit whollygf.com. To learn more about Spokin and its resources for allergy-friendly living, visit spokin.com.