Simple Mills, the better-for-you snack company, has debuted its first-ever national advertising campaign, Live Full. Simple Mills’ nutritious snacks promise to never slow you down—giving you the energy you need to hit your stride and Live Full.

The Live Full mindset is brought to life in the brand’s new—and first-ever—advertising campaign that launches today across video, social, digital and audio. The campaign, from agency FIG, embodies a relatable, human approach. It highlights moments in our everyday lives when we’re in a “flow state,” getting things done and in a groove.

Thanks to Simple Mills’ nutritious snacks that span the #1 baking mix, #1 cracker, #3 cookie brand, and top ten snack bar in the natural channel, you never have to feel weighed down. Simple Mills products are made with only purposeful ingredients —and nothing artificial ever—to give you the energy and lightness you need to lead a full life.

You can view the spot here.

“At Simple Mills we believe that food impacts how you feel, which is why we create delicious, nutritious products from purposeful ingredients that work hard for your body and allow you to feel your very best, so you can live a full life,” said Michelle Lorge, chief marketing officer at Simple Mills. “We are thrilled to see our mission come to life in our very first advertising campaign and raise consumers’ expectations of how their snacks can make them feel.”

"The 'Live Full' campaign is not just another marketing story,” said Frederick Stallings, partner, Data & Media Systems at FIG. “Much like Simple Mills' mission to deliver nourishment for the long term, our campaign is setting the groundwork for performance through high-impact addressable channels, full-funnel data integration techniques, and an attention-based measurement approach optimized for growth. As Simple Mills grows so will its ability to create a passionate and cohesive Brand Story for the future."

For more information on Simple Mills and to taste for yourself what it feels like to Live Full, visit www.SimpleMills.com.