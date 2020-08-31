Quinn, a Louisville, CO-based natural foods company known for reimagining classic snacks, announced they have closed additional Series D funding. The latest funding will allow Quinn to bolster its growing retail and eCommerce distribution channels, support new innovation and product lines, and continue their work to improve our food system with their Be Better. Do Better.™ mission.

The $3 Million Series D financing round was led by the company’s entire Board of Directors as well as other current investors, including: BFG Partners, Echo Capital, John Foraker, Gil Fronzaglia, Sunil Thakor, and an investment arm of the Lissette family. “We are thrilled that our current group of investors continues to share in our vision and excitement about the brand’s momentum,” said Kristy Lewis, founder and CEO of Quinn. “Each of our partners brings significant expertise to elevate our brand to its next stage of growth.”

Founded in 2010 with a mission to reimagine classic snacks by using only real ingredients and a commitment to transparency, Quinn has established itself as a leader in the salty snack category with distribution in over 7,000 stores nationwide. This past year, Quinn expanded into Walmart and saw increased distribution in Whole Foods Market, Kroger, and Wegmans. In addition to expanding in retail, Quinn has experienced large growth in their eCommerce business through premium retail partners such as Thrive Market, HungryRoot, and Imperfect Foods. Known for bringing industry firsts to market, Quinn also recently launched the first, paleo-friendly, grain-free pretzel chip available in Whole Foods Market and Amazon. Excitement for the brand’s innovative snack offerings paired with this new distribution has attributed to 65 percent growth in revenue this year over last year and has elevated Quinn to the #2 pretzel brand in the Natural Channel and Whole Foods Market.

In addition to opening new retail channels, Quinn has hired experienced natural foods industry and CPG veterans onto the management team. Last year, Brett Atkinson was named COO, formerly of “I and love and you” a natural pet food brand, and Boston Beer Company (maker of Samuel Adams beer). “I am honored to be part of such an amazing team and an incredible mission-driven brand.” Atkinson said. “I look forward to applying my passion and experience for growing CPG brands to help Quinn get to the next level.”

Quinn has bolstered its Sales team led by Al Matulis, as VP of Sales. Matulis’ most recent role was VP of Sales at Chicago Custom Foods, and prior to that, five years with the Kellogg Company running retail and account teams on both the Snacks and Morning Foods businessses in the Eastern Region. Furthermore, the company has also hired Katherine Siriani, Director of Sales – Natural; Jeff Nelson, Director of Sales – Conventional; and Stacey Benham, Director of Marketing. In addition, Quinn has expanded its Board of Directors by naming Hunt Killough as an independent board member (Justin’s, One Brands).