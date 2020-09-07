On Demand BEMA’s leadership will engage in a roundtable discussion focused on current events, the state of the industry and an outlook for the remainder of 2020. Tune-in for dialog about recent lessons learned and information on upcoming opportunities being brought to you by BEMA.

Join Neuberger & Company's CEO, Matthew Neuberger, for a hard hitting sales strategy session where we'll divulge the tactics top performers are using to not only survive, but thrive, through this tough sales environment. Participants are asked to come prepared by answering the question, "I could sell a lot more if only I could..." Matthew will then provide real time solutions to the most pressing sales issues YOU are experiencing right now.