Company: Poppy Handcrafted Popcorn
Website: www.poppyhandcraftedpopcorn.com
Introduced: September 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $4.25, $11.50
Product Snapshot: Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn recently released three fall flavors to get excited about, including the very first time Caramel Apple has been available.
Fall Holiday Flavors:
- Caramel Apple: Poppy's famous Salted Caramel popcorn with a cozy twist! A touch of apple cider and apple pie spice give this popcorn its cinnamon-caramel finish. (MSRP $11.50)
- Southern Pecan Pie: A close second to your grandma’s pecan pie. Poppy's famous Salted Caramel popcorn with natural maple syrup, southern pecans, hints of vanilla and nutritional yeast. It’s the whole pie, without the baking time! (MSRP $11.50)
- Pumpkin Spice: Your favorite latte in popcorn form! Poppy's famous Salted Caramel popcorn with pumpkin pie spice and toasted pumpkin seeds. (MSRP $11.50)
Halloween Snack Bags:
- Monster Mix: So good it's scary! Poppy's famous Salted Caramel popcorn drizzled with French Broad craft dark chocolate and topped with (all natural!) Halloween sprinkles. (MSRP $4.25)
- Caramel Apple: Poppy's famous Salted Caramel popcorn with a cozy twist! A touch of apple cider and apple pie spice give this popcorn its cinnamon-caramel finish. (MSRP $4.25)