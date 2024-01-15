Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn, the gourmet popcorn company specializing in unique flavors, has announced a brand refresh and a new International Series featuring a trio of brand-new flavors, launched to celebrate Poppy’s 10th year.

The new market bag packaging will be unveiled to Poppy’s wholesale customers in the home and gift sector at this month’s Dallas and Atlanta Markets. The new packaging is slated to launch to all-natural and gourmet grocery customers during the second quarter of 2024. Starting January 12, the three brand-new flavors (Mexican Street Corn, Mediterranean Herb, and Caribbean Jerk) will be available in the new packaging on the company site.

“As we continue to grow in home & gift as well as gourmet food & natural grocery, we want all our packaging to be beautifully cohesive,” says founder and CEO Ginger Frank. “That way, whether our wholesale customers carry just a few flavors or the complete line, it will always look gorgeous. Because we want to do this right, the full transition to new packaging will take place over Q1 and Q2. We’re celebrating our 10th anniversary all year long, though, so the transition comes at the perfect time.”

Frank worked with the team at Made Outside in Charlotte, NC to visually communicate the journey of Poppy on the new packaging and the brand’s new website. “The visual elements on the new packaging are all about what makes Poppy tick,” says Frank. “The corn represents the farms we work with; the hearts represent the love we have for our community and the love that goes into making our popcorn. The sun and clouds remind us that both the sunny days and the cloudy days help us grow, and the smiley faces represent the fun of sharing your favorite popcorn with your favorite friends.”

