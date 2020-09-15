Company: Multi-Conveyor

Website: www.multi-conveyor.com

Equipment Snapshot: Multi-Conveyor recently built multiple sanitary, precision timed, semi-automatic hand pack conveyor lines that ultimately feed labelers and metal detection systems.

Six (6) straight running plastic belt conveyors allow a customer supplied tray denesting machine to dispense single lane empty plastic food trays onto an indexing conveyor where operators manually fill. We’ve simulated this action using demo product for illustration purposes. Sensors are provided for tray positioning for manual and alternate automatic tray filling.

The fully welded sanitary wash down constructed system includes tool-less removable stainless steel shelving for product storage containers that are easily positioned for operators to slide bulk food directly into clam-shell style trays for manual lid closure. Trays then convey to a labeler infeed using a nose bar transfer, then move to a reduced speed metal detector conveyor.

Custom Delrin guard plates were provided for additional operator safety yet allows internal access for cleaning. Other features incorporated with these systems include manual belt lifts, slotted clean out holes for cleaning and maintenance; and manually adjustable guiderails with pre-set positions for specific width openings and product changeover.

Custom controls tailored for this customer include servo motors and VFD’s allowing flexibility for the customer to choose from intermittent stops or continuous running conveyance as the variety of product requires, now and for the future. This type of system is perfect for contract packagers, low volume case or tray packing, craft brew 6-packs, cannabis start-ups and more.