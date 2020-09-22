Company: CORE Foods

Website: www.corefoods.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99 (pack of 5 bars)

Product Snapshot: CORE Foods is launching into a whole new category with refrigerated plant-based granola bars for kids! CORE Kids Chewy Granola Bars contain 40 percent less sugar than the leading kids' bar. The bars are now available exclusively in the produce section at Target and online at Target.com.

The bars also are: