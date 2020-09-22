Company: CORE Foods
Website: www.corefoods.com
Introduced: September 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $5.99 (pack of 5 bars)
Product Snapshot: CORE Foods is launching into a whole new category with refrigerated plant-based granola bars for kids! CORE Kids Chewy Granola Bars contain 40 percent less sugar than the leading kids' bar. The bars are now available exclusively in the produce section at Target and online at Target.com.
The bars also are:
- 8g of whole grains
- 4g fiber
- 500 million CFG of probiotics
- Certified Vegan, Gluten-free + Non-GMO