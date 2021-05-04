Company: CORE Foods

Website: www.corefoods.com

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.00/bar

Product Snapshot: CORE Foods, the maker of CORE Bars, plant-based, organic, refrigerated nutrition bars, is launching CORE Keto Bars, a new keto-friendly product line.

Crafted with 100 percent plant-based ingredients, CORE Keto Bars have only 2g of sugar & only 3g of net carbs to keep consumers feeling full, fueled and their sweet tooth totally satisfied! With 6-7 grams of plant-based protein and 7g of prebiotic fiber per bar, the CORE Keto line debuts with two decadent flavors: Fudgy Double Chocolate Brownie & Chewy Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter, guaranteed to delight the palate without all the sugar. Conveniently packaged for on-the-go snacking, these bars are the ideal choice for consumers following a keto diet or for those simply looking to reduce their sugar and carbohydrate intake. CORE Keto Bars will be available at corefoods.com and at Vons, Pavilions and select Safeway and Albertsons stores in the produce section.

"At CORE Foods, we believe wellness starts with caring for your core and we're excited to expand our offerings to meet the needs of the keto and carb-conscious consumer," says Brett Hartmann, CEO of CORE Foods. "Consumers are trending towards low-carb and low-sugar snacking choices. Our mission with CORE Keto Bars is to meet our consumers where they are—in the produce section—with fresh, refrigerated keto-friendly snacks that have superior nutrition and taste delicious."

Between CORE Bars, CORE Energy, CORE Kids and now CORE Keto—there's a CORE Bar to make everyone happy! CORE Bars' main line consists of great-tasting flavors like Peanut Butter Chocolate, Blueberry Banana Almond, Dark Chocolate Cherry and more. In 2020, CORE Foods launched two extensions of their line, CORE Energy Bars made with real tea and coffee and CORE Kids Bars with 40 percent less sugar than the leading kids' bar. CORE Bars are great for healthy snacking… any time, anywhere!

For more information about CORE Foods, please visit www.corefoods.com and follow on Instagram @corefoods and Facebook @COREFoods.