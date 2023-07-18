Core Foods has announced the return of its best-selling seasonal refrigerated bar, Pumpkin Spice.

“Who says we need to wait for fall to enjoy everyone’s favorite seasonal flavor?! We wanted to bring the flavor of fall early, and what better way than a pre-season launch of our Organic Pumpkin Spice Oat Bar with Probiotics?” said Erin Fasano, chief marketing officer of Core Foods. “Last year was our first year out with a Pumpkin Spice seasonal flavor, and the feedback was so positive, we didn’t want to wait!”

Core Foods’ Pumpkin Spice Bars are USDA certified organic, vegan, and include probiotics and prebiotic fiber. They also have 0g of added sugar, are Non-GMO Project Verified, and are gluten-free. The bars deliver warm cinnamon and spice notes combined with real pumpkin and pepitas. A box of eight bars sells for $24 on the website or $3 per bar.