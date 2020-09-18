Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery recently talked to Julie Scianna, founder of Chicago-based company OMG... It's Gluten Free. With 1 in 4 Americans living a gluten-free lifestyle, gluten-free products are becoming more and more of a necessity rather than just a trend. OMG gives families and individuals delicious options their entire family can enjoy at a reasonable price point.

Liz Parker: What made you decide to start a gluten-free snack line?

Julie Scianna: After being diagnosed with Celiac Disease and finding out that my four children were gluten-intolerant as well, I discovered there was a lack of tasty, kid-friendly, gluten-free snacks my family actually wanted to eat. I started OMG as a small cafe in Frankfort, Illinois 10 years ago with my father and an executive chef to help create the line of gluten-free products with real ingredients. OMG… It’s Gluten Free allows for people to purchase gluten-free products that appeal to both those gluten intolerant and not and quickly set the industry standard in quality, gluten-free food aiming to create the best tasting products on the market.

LP: What kind of snacks does the company make? (cookies, etc.)

JS: All OMG products are 100 percent certified gluten-free and peanut/tree nut-free. OMG creates sells a wide range of cookies, muffins, brownies, loaf breads and buns, and pizza crusts, gluten-free entrees and vegan options.

LP: What are your predictions for the gluten-free market for the rest of 2020 and going into 2021? Any new trends?

JS: My predictions follow the trends from the past. 1 in 4 Americans eat a gluten-free diet and the global gluten-free products market size is projected to reach $43.65 billion by 2027. Every year more and more are eating gluten-free and we expect that trend to continue.