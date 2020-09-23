On Tuesday, Sept. 15, BEMA launched a new series of member roundtables. The new virtual member program is designed to help BEMA’s members stay connected with what’s happening in their community and in the industry. BEMA’s Virtual Roundtables are grouped to represent the major job roles of BEMA members including sales, C-suite, marketing and tradeshows, plant operations and health & safety.

“With customer interactions at an all-time low, suppliers need to rethink their go-to-market strategies,” said Patrice Painchaud, vice president of sales and marketing, Rexfab, Inc. “Small group discussions such as the ones brought forward by BEMA encourage new ways for teams to conduct day-to-day business.”

Through the virtual roundtable series, BEMA members can enjoy taking part in educational opportunities from the comfort of their own surroundings, connecting in real-time as they participate in open-forum discussions around a variety of industry-related topics.

Discussions will include a free-flowing Q&A format based on member challenges to allow opportunities to share resources and benefit from the shared knowledge and experience of like-minded industry colleagues. Moving forward, roundtable groups will meet quarterly around a specific topic of discussion.

“The BEMA Virtual Roundtables provide a platform for our members to engage with each other and learn about relevant business and industry topics,” said Kerwin Brown, BEMA, president/CEO. “These candid, open-forum conversations are keeping the industry connected during these most unusual times.”

Find your BEMA Roundtable:

Sales Professionals Roundtable – geared toward sales associate, account exec, business development, inside sales and manager or director of sales roles

C-Suite Roundtable – geared toward CEO, president, vice-president, executive director, COO, CIO, CHRO, CFO, CMO or CTO roles

Marketing and Tradeshows Roundtable – geared toward marketing analyst, marketing coordinator, promotions manager, manager or director of marketing and/or tradeshows, conference planner, event specialist or exhibit coordinator roles

Plant Operation Roundtable – geared toward plant manager, maintenance, supply chain, logistics, production manager, materials manager, value stream/lean/continuous improvement manager roles

Health and Safety Roundtable – geared toward health and safety manager, environmental safety program manager, workforce safety team roles

Stay up to date and connect with your BEMA community today. For questions, please contact Kelly Allen, kallen@bema.org.