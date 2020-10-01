Material Transfer & Storage (MTS) recently completed an expansion that doubles its assembly space and enables additional processes to be brought in-house. This is the second expansion in as many years, and provides four times the manufacturing space for Material Transfer, an industry leader in the custom design and manufacture of bulk material filling, conditioning and discharging systems for dry powders and bulk solids.

“Material Transfer’s latest expansion enables us to better meet our customers’ unique demands,” said MTS President Scott Nyhof. “By bringing more processes in-house, we have more control over the manufacturing process. This results in improved quality, workflow efficiency and flexibility to meet varied lead time requirements.”

Material Transfer also completed a building expansion in 2018, which more than doubled its production area. The new space included a high-ceiling factory acceptance testing facility, a larger electrical controls department and an enhanced parts and inventory warehouse.