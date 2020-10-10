Material Transfer & Storage (MTS) is meeting customers’ needs at significantly lower costs with the launch of the expanded PowerFill Bulk Bag Filler product line and the enhanced Material Master Bulk Bag Conditioner. These developments further solidify MTS as an industry leader in the custom design and manufacture of bulk material filling, conditioning and discharging systems for dry powders and bulk solids.

“Material Transfer has always held itself to a higher standard,” said MTS president Scott Nyhof. “That is how we’ve earned our reputation for the highest quality powder and bulk material handling equipment and systems in the world. With our new PowerFill Pro and PowerFill Select Bulk Bag Fillers and our enhanced Material Master Bulk Bag Conditioner, we are pleased to meet our customers’ needs at significantly lower costs while ensuring the top-of-the-line quality and integrity we’re known for.”

The new PowerFill Pro and PowerFill Select Bulk Bag Fillers set the standard in reliability and high performance at price points that make the technology both more affordable and more valuable. Well-designed and solidly built with rich feature sets, they are easy to use and maintain. The PowerFill Pro is a robust, automated system for high-volume production, while the PowerFill® Select is designed for medium-volume filling applications.

The newly enhanced Material Master Bulk Bag Conditioner leverages MTS’ patented design and unique feature set to bring customers the most advanced conditioning technologies at lower price points. Flexible programming and touch-screen operator interfaces ensure consistent material conditioning, eliminate unnecessary labor and reduce costs associated with bag breakage, production bottlenecks and compromised employee safety.

In addition to the new and enhanced products, all of MTS’ products are supported by the highest standards of excellence in service. From operator training to equipment evaluations, service contracts and remote equipment monitoring, MTS is committed to helping customers keep their equipment up and running efficiently and safely.