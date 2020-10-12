Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery has promoted Danny Harmann to sales applications manager. In his new position, Harmann will oversee customer sales to ensure filling and checkweighing solutions meet specific application needs.

Harmann has worked with Spee-Dee for 15 years and was most recently Project Manager. In this role, he scheduled, coordinated and implemented manufacturing timelines for custom auger, cup and rotary fillers, and new product lines. He also reduced lead times in the company’s Quick Response Manufacturing (QRM) process.

Harmann has held several roles since starting with Spee-Dee in 2005, including CNC machinist and machine shop supervisor before his most recent role as project manager.

Last year, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technology, named Harmann an On the Rise winner. The awards recognize emerging leaders in the manufacturing industry and packaging and processing area.

Harmann holds a B.A. in Criminal Justice from the University of Wisconsin - Parkside.

“Danny has been an important member of the Spee-Dee team for more than a decade. He has helped improve and streamline our manufacturing processes for several years, and we are excited for him to use his proven experience and knowledge toward specific customer filling and weighing needs,” said Mark Navin, vice president of sales.