Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery announced that Jaime Schultz has been promoted to chief operating officer.

In this role, Schultz is tasked with overseeing operations at Spee-Dee. This includes providing the leadership and guidance necessary to facilitate successful cross-functional collaboration, strategic planning and executing initiatives that drive the company’s growth.

“From implementing value-adding processes to acting as our Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) Integrator, Jaime’s impact on Spee-Dee has been profound,” says Dave Navin, president & CEO. “We’re confident that she will take on this role with the passion and enthusiasm that she has brought to our company and look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together with her guidance as COO.”

Schultz has been with Spee-Dee for over 4 years. During her time with the company, she has held the roles of financial controller, and more recently, director of finance. Earlier in her career, she worked for Wisconsin-based companies Columbia Grinding Inc. and Lippmann Milwaukee, Inc, where she created a solid foundation for her extensive background in manufacturing and accounting.

