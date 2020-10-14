ROSS recently launched a new video featuring the benchtop High Shear Mixer Model HSM-100LCI-T, the company's most popular laboratory mixer. Handling a wide range of dispersions, emulsions, and suspensions, the versatile HSM-100LCI-T comes with a standard 1HP motor and runs up to 10,000 RPM. Interchangeable attachments, including batch and inline rotor/stators, high speed dispersers and propeller blades make the HSM-100LCI-T a well-rounded workhorse in R&D labs around the world. Its heavy-duty, rugged construction is unparalleled in the market, while the touchscreen interface, electronic lift and optional USB port for data acquisition offer a more effortless user experience.

