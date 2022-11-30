Designed with efficiency and mobility in mind, the ROSS Model HSM-405SC-25 Inline High Shear Mixer with Solids/Liquid Injection Manifold (SLIM) Technology is an ideal choice for production floors that require flexibility. The easy-to-clean stainless steel portable skid with built-in workbench saves time and money, as it allows the mixer to be used anywhere in a plant. This eliminates the need for multiple mixers separately dedicated to each vessel or product. As an external mixer, the Inline SLIM can be piped to the recirculation loop of virtually any size vessel. Featuring sanitary tri-clamp connections, this 3A-compliant machine can be cleaned in place but is also quick to disassemble for deep cleaning and sanitation.

The SLIM is a unique rotor/stator device capable of injecting powders directly into a fast-moving liquid stream without the use of an eductor or pump. Engineered for high-speed and high-volume mixing requirements, the device offers a straightforward method of wetting out powders and creating a fine immediate dispersion, greatly reducing the occurrence of floating powders, lumps, and agglomerates. Using the tabletop workbench, operators can conveniently open bags and load powders into the hopper that sits on top of the mixer, ensuring a consistent feed and minimizing aeration.