Tilmon (Tim) F. Brown will transition to the Chairman’s position of the company he has led to success for the past 25 years. Tim has over 50 successful years in the baking industry. His career began with Wonder Bread-Continental Baking Company (CBC) in 1966 as a Route Salesman. Over his career, he has held many positions, including regional vice president of the Eastern Division. His final position after 30 years with CBC was as the corporate vice president and director of sales.

In 1995, with special help from the late John Paterakis and Peter Grimm, he became president of New Horizons Baking Co (NHBCO) with an ownership position. In the years that followed, Tim was able to buy larger shares of the business and in 2014 he completed the purchase. The Brown family is now the proud owner of a profitable and vibrant bakery business. They operate 3 facilities in Ohio & Indiana. Tim is a graduate of the University at Buffalo.

Tim has appointed his daughter, Trina J. Bediako, to the chief executive officer position.

“Mrs. Bediako has earned the privilege of doing more. Under her leadership, the company has achieved historic sales results and efficiencies. I am very proud of her and excited to see how she leads our business into the future," said Tim Brown.

During her 18 years as an NHBCO employee, Trina has served in several corporate positions, including director of human resources, vice president of sales, and president of the New Horizons Baking Group (NHBG). As president of NHBG, she was the corporate lead responsible for managing full alignment with the company’s primary customer’s Sales, Quality and Operations programs and initiatives. In 2018, she accepted the position as President of New Horizons Baking Co and has led the Team through record breaking growth and earnings.

Trina exemplifies strong leadership, decisive decision making, strategic thinking and successful achievement of cost savings, operational goals, and profitable growth.

She completed Undergraduate studies at the University of Connecticut with a major in Marketing and minor in Spanish. She has received manufacturing and business training at the American Institute of Baking (AIB), Kellogg School of Management, and Wharton School of Business. She serves on several Boards, professional and charitable, and was recently appointed as a Board Member of the American Bakers Association (ABA).

“I am grateful to be in a position to motivate and influence this amazing Team and continue to learn from my father," said Trina Bediako.

Trina has hired Michael (Mike) E. Porter, Jr. as president and COO.

Mike Porter has devoted his life to the baking industry. He began his baking career during his teenage years at his family owned/operated full-line scratch store-front Bakery in Shelby, Ohio. He is a graduate of the American Institute of Baking (AIB) resident course in Manhattan, Kansas. Mike also studied Business Administration at the Mount Vernon Nazarene University, in Mount Vernon, Ohio. Mike has a unique combination of Operational and Sales leadership, along with the ability to build long lasting customer relationships, a skill set that has been highly beneficial in his career path.

He has also served in numerous baking industry associations throughout, including the American Society of Baking (ASB), American Bakers Association (ABA), and Bakery Equipment Manufacturing & Allieds (BEMA). Mike previously joined the staff at New Horizons Baking Company in 1997 as a Production Supervisor fresh out of his AIB course. Within his 20-year career with New Horizons, Mike achieved success in Operations, Quality and Sales. In 2019, he joined the DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences team as a Bakery Account Manager and in 2020 became their North American Bakery Sales Manager. His humble roots in Baking, the understanding of winning with people, and believing in dropping everything to take care of the customer has been his guiding principles for success. Mike thrives to inspire the next generation of Bakers and to give back to the industry which has given so much to him.

“Mike has been a trusted colleague and friend for many years. I believe in his talents and commitment to servant leadership and positive results," said Trina Bediako.