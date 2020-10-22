In support of industry demand for safe, specialty milled ingredients backed by supply assurance, HFI has announced the addition of two specialty mills, expanding its vertical integration within its Valley City, North Dakota and Watertown, South Dakota facilities.

"With the addition of our allergen-free mill in Valley City, ND, we are meeting the needs of our customers, including micro-reduction processing under our IntegriPure® brand," notes Jay Johnson, HFI chief operating officer.

Johnson adds, "this mill provides complete vertical integration under the HFI portfolio. We manage each step, beginning with our sustainable supply chain, to deliver food safety assurance with traceability."

The Valley City, ND mill gives the specialty ingredient company the ability to process in-house a full range of gluten-free pulses, ancient grains and seeds into custom-milled consumer-ready flours.

Products are shipped to various industry channels including manufacturers or packed for private label retail in HFI's facility.

The addition of the new mill in HFI's Watertown, SD facility provides extensive cereal grain ingredient offerings including whole, finely milled and blended.

"We are pleased to create a more diverse offering of cereal grain ingredient options to meet the growing demand from manufacturers with our enhanced milling opportunities," comments Johnson.

HFI's Watertown facility processes a variety of clean label cereal grains including all types of wheat, rye, barley and sorghum.