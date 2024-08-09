The Avocado Bread Company, a brand specializing in avocado-based bread products, will be launching its entire product line at Rouses Supermarkets. Each product under The Avocado Bread Company is crafted with fresh avocados to embody today's top culinary trends. Customers can now enjoy all offerings from The Avocado Bread Company for purchase at their local Rouses Supermarket.

The brand's full product line includes Sliced Avocado Seeds & Grains Bread, Avocado Dinner Rolls, Avocado Ciabatta Buns, and Avocado Italian Take & Bake Bread. In addition to avocados, every loaf is made with an original blend of guacamole spices and packed with powerful nutrients, including healthy fats, fiber, and antioxidants, and coated with healthy grains including sunflower, oats, and cracked wheat. Additionally, Rouses Supermarkets will be the first to launch The Avocado Bread Company's new Avocado Everything Bagels, the brand's latest product innovation to date.

"Since the brand's official launch, we have worked diligently toward expanding our product line and avocado bread offerings," says Baldo Dattolo, owner & CEO of Anthony & Sons Bakery. "We're thrilled to partner and shelve our latest products at Rouses Supermarkets, as this marks an impressive milestone for our growing brand."

The Avocado Bread Company was created by the team of Anthony & Sons Bakery, a New-Jersey based bakery and one of the largest suppliers of bread and rolls throughout the country. The family-owned business continues to revolutionize the bakery industry through The Avocado Bread Company, providing customers with a unique product unlike any other brand on the market today, per the brand. Consistent with Anthony & Sons Bakery's commitment to high quality ingredients, The Avocado Bread Company bears a clean label and is Plant Based Certified.

"We strive to always provide our customers with the utmost flavors and ingredients, and really feel we have created a brand like no other," says Dattolo. "We look forward to the future success of The Avocado Bread Company as a household brand."

Now available in Rouses Supermarkets, The Avocado Bread Company's products are sold in additional grocers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.99 to $6.99. For more information, visit theavocadobreadcompany.com.

