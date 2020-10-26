On November 4th, the BIA is hosting a meet and greet with the Academy of Advanced Manufacturing (AAM) for industry employers. AAM trains military veterans in high-demand instrumentation and automation controls technician positions and participating manufacturers have the opportunity to interview candidates for roles in their organizations (learn more). During this Virtual Meet and Greet Mary Burgoon, AAM’s business development manager, will provide an overview of the program, including the fees and other parameters for interested employers to participate, and conduct an interactive Q&A with attendees.

The BIA invites you to us on November 4th to learn more about this resource. Register here.

Free to members of Baking Industry Alliance organizations (ABA, AIB International, ASB, ATBI, BEMA, GFF, NAMA).

Hear from veterans and employers who have participated in AAM: Pilot to Proven, Follow the Journey, and Thermo Systems Finds Success.