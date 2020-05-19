American Society of Baking announces new dates for BakingTECH 2021 and innovative plans for virtual participation

In response to membership surveys, BakingTECH, the American Society of Baking’s annual technical conference and marketplace exposition, is now scheduled for February 14th through 16th, 2021 at the Hilton Chicago. The in-person conference is pioneering plans to include digital components for virtual attendees so that all of our members can learn, network, and receive recognition during the Best Week in Baking.

Kent Van Amburg, executive director of American Society of Baking (ASB) shared details:

“ASB’s Planning Committee is excited to announce that BakingTECH 2021 will offer both the face-to-face aspect of ASB’s signature annual event along with the most modern method to attend virtually and participate in the industry’s most important gathering.”

Annually attended by more than 1,000 baking professionals from across the nation and around the globe, BakingTECH provides the professional platform for the baking world to share cutting-edge information about the industry, discover new technology opportunities, and collaborate with industry experts and leaders.