Columbia Grain International (CGI), a business in the origination, processing, logistics, and distribution of high-quality bulk grains, pulses, edible beans, oilseeds, and organics for the northern tier of the U.S., has announced the appointment of Andres Cardena as chief financial officer. Cardena will lead the company in financial management and oversee management information systems and analytical services to optimize leadership decisions and propel the company’s growth plans.

“Andres brings a wealth of experience and talent to his role at CGI,” said CEO of Columbia Grain International, Jeff Van Pevenage. “His strong background in finance and significant experience in the agriculture industry make him a great fit for our corporation.”

Cardena started his agriculture career as a controller for Cargill in Mexico in 1994, and has held leadership positions in Latin America, North America, and Asia Pacific. He worked as a country, regional, and global controller for animal nutrition, grain and oilseeds, and animal protein, as well as Cargill Financial Business and Treasury. After 24 years with Cargill, he took the position of CFO for Attebury Grain in Texas, where he oversaw the leadership team during the business model transformation project and then became their CEO.