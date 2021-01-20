Company: Sara Lee

Website: https://saraleebread.com/

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Sara Lee, makers of bread, buns, rolls and breakfast products, has announced the latest, calorie-conscious addition to its Delightful Bread line—all-new Delightful White Made with Whole Grain Bread. Joining the already popular lineup of Delightful Healthy Multi-Grain and Delightful Honey Whole Wheat, this all-new delicious variety is high in fiber and 90 calories per two-slice serving size. Even better, Sara Lee Delightful White Made with Whole Grain Bread is keto-friendly, with six grams of net carbs per slice and 12 grams of net carbs per two-slice serving.

With many Americans committing to resolutions for a healthier New Year, consumers are actively looking for delicious and nutritious swaps for some of their favorite comfort food staples, especially bread. Each Sara Lee Delightful variety offers calorie-conscious foodies the option to still enjoy their favorite lunchtime sandwich or toast with breakfast while maintaining their health goals and aspirations. In addition to its all-new variety, Sara Lee® Delightful® has also been given an updated look with clean and bright packaging that reflects the simplicity of this premium product.

“As 2021 kicks off, we at Sara Lee know that diet-based New Year’s resolutions are top-of-mind for many consumers who are looking to start the year off on a healthier note,” said Ben Buch, marketing director of Sara Lee Bread. “With a sleek new look for our Delightful packaging and a delicious new variety, we’re proud to continue providing our fans with flavorful options that are made with whole grain and prove healthy can be delicious, too.”

Sara Lee Delightful Bread is available in the bread aisle of grocery stores and major food retailers nationwide with Delightful Healthy Multigrain and Delightful Honey Whole Wheat in a 20 oz., 26-slice loaf, and Delightful White Made with Whole Grain in a 15 oz., 20-slice loaf for a suggested retail price of $3.99. Each loaf is full of nutritional benefits such as being low fat, an excellent source of fiber and a cholesterol free food. Sara Lee Delightful serves as an ideal calorie-friendly bread so you can continue enjoying your favorite recipes and meals without the guilt. Each variety is made without artificial flavors, colors, high-fructose corn syrup and has 0 grams of trans fat. For more information, visit: SaraLeeBread.com.