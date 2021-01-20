Company: SNACK Brand, Inc.

Website: https://getsnackbrand.com/

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.00-$12.95

Product Snapshot: SNACK Brand, Inc. has announced the launch of its new high-protein “strangely delicious” superfood cluster into the retail space with Amazon Prime, as well as partnerships with Olympian and 15-time AVP Champion, Casey Patterson, and Allison Thibault, MS, RDN, LDN, CDN and Founder of VivaTotalHealth. Together with Patterson and Thibault, SNACK is launching the century-old Spirulina, known for its unmistakable “greenish” color, into the modern market with the goal of educating consumers about the health benefits and how to incorporate the superfood into daily routines to support existing lifestyles.

“As an athlete competing all over the world and living with Hashimoto’s disease, it’s challenging to find food that’s healthy and tastes good, so discovering SNACK has been a game changer for me,” said Patterson. “I only partner with brands that feel authentic to who I am, and I can proudly say SNACK checks that box for me. I have SNACK by my side at all times to help nourish my body and keep me satisfied—whether at home or out-and-about. Also, my kids love it, so that’s the biggest win of all!”

SNACK offers four distinct flavors and two functional blends: Blueberry & Matcha (Energize and Focus), Apricot & Matcha (Energize & Focus), Apple & Tart Cherry (Relax & Recover) and Banana & Cinnamon (Relax & Recover). The brand will also offer limited seasonal flavors throughout the year. The entire line of SNACK products, including all flavor blends and farm-fresh Spirulina powder is available at GetSnackBrand.com. For a limited time, SNACK is offering free shipping sitewide and a deal on SNACK Packs when buying direct—(2) Snack Packs for $5 or (5) SNACK Packs for $12.50. Select flavor blends and the SNACK Spirulina powder are also available now via Amazon Prime. SRP for all four flavors (1.5 ounces each) s $12.95.

“I’m thrilled to be working with the SNACK to help educate consumers about its health benefits. I regularly recommend Spirulina, an incredible Superfood, to my patients and I personally incorporate it into my diet on a daily basis,” said Thibault who is lead clinical nutritionist for one of the largest hospital systems in the U.S. “The product is so versatile and can be enjoyed mixed into yogurt, oatmeals and smoothies. During cold and flu season, especially this year with COVID-19, it’s so important to keep our immune system strong. This is where SNACK comes in—Spirulina is loaded with antioxidants, brimming with beta-carotene and rich in iron, calcium and protein. It’s approved for all types of diets including vegan, paleo and keto!”

From January through March, SNACK is hosting the “SNACK FITS Spirulina Challenge” via its instagram account for consumers to experience the full-range of benefits offered by the superfood. The challenge is designed to fit into an existing healthy regimen, as well as those looking to make adjustments to their dietary habits, so consumers can access quality nutrition at home or on-the-go. The SNACK FITS Challenge bundle products support participants for a week, a month and even a year at www.getsnackbrand.com/shop. The brand will host giveaways to followers who participate in the challenge.

SNACK’s proprietary farm-fresh Spirulina process allows the purest and highest levels of antioxidants, beta-carotene, iron, calcium and complete protein exceeding the level in eggs to maximize benefits scientifically proven to reduce inflammation. While eggs have 13 percent protein / 12.6g protein, spirulina has between 55-70 percent protein / 57.5g protein per 100g serving. Spirulina is believed to support the regulation of blood sugar levels, lower cholesterol as part of a heart-healthy diet and boost metabolism.

To discover more about the “strangely delicious” SNACK, visit GetSnackBrand.com.