Whisps, the brand known for transforming whole foods, like cheese, into snacks, today introduced its latest innovation, Whisps Protein Snackers. Comprised of multi-compartment snack trays containing Whisps baked cheese bites, premium salami, and dried fruit, Whisps Protein Snackers are an on-the-go option for consumers that don’t require refrigeration.

Whisps Protein Snackers are a first-to-market shelf-stable compartment snack featuring cheese, meat, and fruit. Built on the foundation of clean, nourishing snacks with 100% real cheese at its core, Whisps partnered with Fratelli Beretta, known for its high-quality, dry-cured Italian meats, to develop a protein-rich, keto-friendly, and gluten-free snack.

"Our team loves compartment snacks, and we have been watching the growth of that segment, but like all consumers, we found it frustrating that the current offerings in the market need to stay refrigerated and aren’t as convenient because of that. So we coupled Whisps real baked cheese with premium meat and fruit to create a better-for-you, elevated, protein-rich option adults can truly enjoy anytime, anywhere," says John Ghingo, CEO of Whisps.

Starring 100% real, aged Asiago, Pepper Jack, and Parmesan cheeses, Whisps Protein Stackers are available in two snack combinations:

Whisps Asiago & Pepper Jack Bites, Milano Salami, and Dried Cranberries

Whisps Parmesan Bites, Calabrese Salami, and Dried Papaya

Whisps Protein Snackers are now available at CVS and Stop & Shop stores with an MSRP of $2.99–$3.49 MSRP per 1.5-oz. pack.

