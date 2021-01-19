In a celebration of its next phase of strategic growth, BEMA has announced the promotion of Emily Bowers to vice president, education & operations and Kelly Allen to senior manager, membership & meetings. The advancement comes in recognition of the support and efforts provided by the organization’s two most tenured staff members.

In her nearly five years with BEMA, Kelly Allen has served in a number of roles including positions in the administrative office, special events, sponsorship management and membership services. In her recent role of manager, membership & meetings, Kelly grew membership services at BEMA by thoughtfully executing valuable new membership engagement programs. These included Tour de BEMA, BEMA Intel, and the well-attended Virtual Roundtables. Kelly is also a key contributor on the implementation team of MemberSuite, BEMA’s new association management software.

“Kelly’s energy and enthusiasm for collaboration have been exemplified by her work on IBIE’s sponsorship program and VIP events,” said Kerwin Brown, president/CEO, BEMA. “We recognize the breadth of her experience within the organization as a demonstration of her commitment to BEMA and the baking industry.”

Emily Bowers joined BEMA in a training-focused position in 2016 as the facilitator for BEAM-U. Buoyed by her SHRM-SCP skills and knowledge, BEMA is employing modern, relevant practices for professional development and human resources and sharing this knowledge with member companies and industry partners. On the educational side, Emily co-leads the growing and successful IBIEducate program and represents BEMA on IBIE task forces and committees. She’s also a valued partner in board governance and industry relations and provides support to BEMA’s strategic initiatives and priorities for governance alignment.

“With Emily’s support, we are increasingly focused on our strategic initiatives, striving for best-in-class governance and strengthening our most rewarding industry partnerships,” Kerwin said. “She’s a tireless champion for our education and continuous improvement goals and her influence has grown to encompass BEMA’s overall educational industry footprint.”

Please join BEMA and its Board of Directors in congratulating Kelly and Emily, and cheers to BEMA 2021!