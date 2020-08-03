The Bakery Cos. recently announced several new staff promotions.

The Bakery Cos. is pleased to announce the promotion of Alan Fishman from business manager to corporate supply chain manager. This newly created position will report to Michael Ware, vice president of supply chain. “I am very excited to begin transitioning into this new role to focus more time on pricing and costing analysis to support enterprise growth,” said Alan.

Alan started at Masada in 1999 in an administrative role then became office manager in 2007 and was responsible for all aspects of the bakery’s software systems, Customer Service, and Production planning. He was promoted to business manager in 2012, focusing on forecasting and leading multiple software implementations. After The Bakery Cos. acquired Masada, Alan’s role expanded to include costing and pricing for the bakery.

“We are very fortunate to have an individual like Alan on our team. It is exciting to see him grow within the organization in which he has personally invested so much time to see it succeed. Congratulations, Alan!” said Yianny Caparos, president.

Alan holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

The Bakery Cos. is pleased to announce the promotion of Layla Orgel from sales & marketing manager to corporate senior customer service and marketing manager.

This newly created position is part of a restructuring of our customer service department to a centralized division that will service our growing needs enterprise-wide. “I am thrilled to be taking on this new position, and I can’t wait to get my teeth into the new challenges on the horizon,” said Layla. “Layla has been an essential asset to the Masada operation for many years. I am confident that she will be successful as she takes on her new responsibilities. I am proud to have her as a part of my team!”, said Wes Smith, director of sales.

“This is an exciting time for Layla. She is the perfect person to lead our customer service and marketing efforts into our next level of growth. She has a great sense of whom we are and where we need to go. Congratulations Layla!”, said Yianny Caparos, president.

Layla is originally from London, England and has lived in the States for nine years.

The Bakery Cos. is pleased to announce the promotion of John Easley from production manager at Nashville Bun Company (NBC) to plant manager at Cornerstone Frozen Bakery Products.

John joined The Bakery Cos. team as production supervisor at NBC in August of 2013, and later became the operations manager at Cornerstone Frozen Bakery Products and Cold Storage of Nashville (COR/CSN), before returning to NBC as production manager in 2017. In his new role as plant manager, John will lead the Cornerstone team during our expansion project and grand opening of our new croissant line. “I am very excited to see John grow within our organization. He will be a great leader for us at Cornerstone running the operations,” says Yianny Caparos, president.

John holds a Bachelor’s in Business degree from Aquinas College in Nashville and is a United States Navy Veteran.

The Bakery Cos. is pleased to announce the promotion of Justin Richardson from production supervisor to production manager at Nashville Bun Company.

Justin joined The Bakery Cos. in September of 2012, as a maintenance technician and was promoted twice, first to engineering supervisor and later to production supervisor.

“I have seen Justin advance from an hourly maintenance technician to an engineering supervisor, crossover to a production supervisor and now become our new production manager. His knowledge, passion and determination make him uniquely qualified and capable of taking NBC to the next level,” said Bill Serie, plant manager.

“It is great to see Justin grow within the organization. Bill has done a great job building, mentoring and nurturing people. Justin will do great things for us at NBC.,” said Yianny Caparos, President.

Justin is a United States Army Veteran and served with the 101st Airborne Division.

The Bakery Cos. is pleased to announce the promotion of Curtis Mendl from engineering supervisor at Nashville Bun Company (NBC), to engineering manager at Cornerstone Frozen Bakery Products (COR).

Curtis joined The Bakery Cos. in October of 2011, as a maintenance technician and worked his way up through the department and was promoted to engineering supervisor in 2017.

“I have worked with Curtis at NBC for some time and I’m very excited to begin this new journey with him as my engineering manager,” said John Easley, plant manager, Cornerstone Frozen Bakery Products.

“It is very exciting to see an associate grow under the tutelage of our leaders at NBC. Curtis will be a great asset to John leading Cornerstone,” said Yianny Caparos, president.