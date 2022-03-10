Icon Foods, a globally respected natural-ingredients supplier with more than 20 years of experience supporting the growth of clean-label, healthy food and beverage production, is pleased to announce significant promotions within, and an addition to, its industry-leading team of innovative professionals.

Having previously served as staff accountant and corporate controller for Icon Foods, Kash Rocheleau was recently promoted to chief financial officer. In addition to Rocheleau’s appointment, Dawn Crampton has joined Icon as director of research & development and quality control. “We are pleased to recognize Kash’s contributions during her time at the company, in addition to welcoming Dawn to the team,” said Thom King, president and CEO of Icon Foods.

Rocheleau has been with Icon since 2019, starting in accounting and advancing to her current position through demonstrating strong leadership and a proactive approach to Icon’s complex financial operations. A Summa Cum Laude graduate of Walden University with a bachelor of business administration in accounting and finance, she is expected to complete her master of business administration degree from Eastern Washington University later this year.

“Kash’s determination, passion and grit set her apart, and we are proud to share news of this well-deserved appointment,” says Thom King, CEO of Icon Foods. “Kash has proven herself a steady force within our financial team and the company, all while earning higher education degrees and as the spouse of an active-duty military member. Her demonstrated leadership, ability to promote strategic goals and identify new opportunities have prepared her to take the helm of Icon’s financial department.”

Crampton holds an MBA from Western Governors University, a bachelor’s degree from Oregon State University and an associate’s degree from Lane Community College. She is a Certified Food Scientist (IFT) and her previous experience includes innovation and technologist positions with PureField Ingredients, Flowers Foods & Subsidiaries, and Kerr Concentrates. “Dawn’s extensive experience in technical services and product development, combined with her innovation-forward thinking, will be an asset internally as well as to our customers," says King.

Additionally, Zach Newland was promoted from QC technician to QC manager. Newland began his Icon career in 2019 in the production department and brings a strong food-science background to his new role. He is a Portland native and studied food science at WSU–Pullman.

“We are thrilled and honored to welcome Kash, Dawn, and Zach to their new roles. For more than 20 years, Icon Foods has dependably delivered quality to its customers while also ensuring that its suppliers are treated fairly,” King said. “We are only able to meet and exceed our goals thanks to the hard work of an outstanding group of dedicated people. We are excited about our team’s growth and look forward to their ideas and innovations as we move into 2022 and beyond.”

For more information, please email sales@iconfoods.com, call 310-455-9876 or visit www.iconfoods.com.