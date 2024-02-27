Mason Dixie Foods—a fast-growing comfort food brand known for its clean-label biscuits, sandwiches, and waffles—has introduced a new collection of single-serve breakfast sandwiches, inspired by drive-thru classics but made with simple ingredients and no preservatives. The expanded portfolio, according to the company, brings tasty, clean, convenient, comfort food to the frozen food aisle with restaurant-quality ingredients.

“The growth of Mason Dixie Foods over the past year is a strong testament to consumer and retailer excitement around clean comfort food,” says Ayeshah Abuelhiga, founder and CEO at Mason Dixie Foods. “In-home kitchens, waffles, croissants, and biscuits are only made with a handful of ingredients, but look at the frozen food aisle and it's a sea of long ingredient panels, artificial ingredients, unnecessary oils, and ultra-processed options like powdered eggs. Our new breakfast sandwiches pay homage to our D.C. restaurant roots where we handmade everything and only used fresh ingredients.”

As a first-generation American, Abuelhiga watched her Asian and Middle Eastern immigrant parents serve quality comfort food at their small carry-out restaurant and convenience store. She started Mason Dixie Foods in 2014 with the vision to change comfort food for the better, replicating the clean ingredients used in her family’s kitchen while growing up. Mason Dixie Foods has since scaled from a small beloved pop-up restaurant to a multi-million dollar nationally distributed brand, with an 87% dollar growth since 2021.

The Mason Dixie Foods sandwich line-up includes:

Croissant Sandwich: The all-butter croissant’s flaky layer is made by hand-laminated sheets of fresh dough with creamy butter, melted cheese, fresh cracked whole egg, and 100% natural pork

Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich: The classic breakfast sandwich just got upgraded, now paired with gooey cheese, cracked whole egg, and savory pork sausage.

Pancake Sandwich: The sandwich consists of pancakes with a hint of maple syrup, savory pork sausage, and a fresh cracked egg.

English Muffin Sandwich: An English muffin is paired with cherrywood-smoked Canadian bacon, melty cheddar cheese, and a whole egg.

Mason Dixie’s breakfast sandwiches are available now nationwide at all Whole Foods Markets with a suggested MSRP of $4.49.

Video: Biscuit banter with Ayeshah Abuelhiga, Mason Dixie Foods