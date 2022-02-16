Heading the change of breakfast for good with their clean-label breakfast sandwiches, Mason Dixie Foods is now on shelves in all Sprouts locations nationwide.

An exciting addition to its already impressive lineup of 8,000+ retail doors, which also includes Whole Foods Market nationwide and regionally at Costco, Publix, Kroger, and Target. Mason Dixie Founder & CEO, Ayeshah Abuelhiga shares on the newest partnership below:

“We are thrilled to be launching our breakfast sandwiches nationally at Sprouts. As a leading natural retailer changing how the grocery industry operates, their stamp of approval on bringing in our ready to eat line demonstrates their commitment to changing breakfast for good and we are proud to stand by them in this shared mission.”

Ready to heat/eat breakfast sandwiches are one of the most frequently requested products by consumers and retailers alike, and Mason Dixie knew they had the core product and innovation resources to bring this product to the freezer aisle. Mason Dixie’s Breakfast Sandwich is the first clean-label biscuit sandwich option on the market, featuring 100% real egg (certified by the American Egg Board); nitrate-free, clean-label pork sausage; and Mason Dixie classic biscuits. Mason Dixie Breakfast Sandwiches are also higher in protein and lower in calories per serving than competitors breakfast sandwiches.

The Breakfast Sandwich Collection is available in two varieties:

Buttermilk Breakfast Sandwich, with sausage and egg

Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich, with sausage and egg

As with all Mason Dixie products, the breakfast sandwiches are made from scratch with no artificial ingredients, additives or preservatives, and frozen right off the line for maximum freshness that offers a “home baked” experience with every bite. Each sandwich is made using unbleached flour, real butter, fresh dairy and clean-label proteins.

Whatever your lifestyle or time-constraints, Mason Dixie has you covered. Microwave in less than 2 minutes to enjoy a breakfast made from scratch, without sacrificing time, taste or quality. What could be simpler?