Mason Dixie Foods has just launched an 8-count Cheddar Biscuit Sandwich in Costco.

The 8-count box retails for $14.99 and is available at all locations throughout the Midwest. Ready-to-eat, the sandwiches are made with sausage and cage-free egg, contain 15 grams of protein per sandwich, and are free from artificial ingredients and preservatives.

"We are thrilled that Costco Midwest is bringing Mason Dixie Cheddar Biscuit Sandwiches with Cage-Free Egg and our clean-label pork sausage to all of their community members in the Midwest. For the last two years, our fans have raved about how our great tasting convenient breakfast sandwiches have replaced their daily quick-service morning pit stop and have been begging us for larger pack sizes particularly at Costco. We are so excited to have the opportunity to partner with Costco on this opportunity to introduce the Natural Channel's best-selling frozen breakfast sandwich into club," says Ayeshah Abuelhiga, founder and CEO, Mason Dixie Foods.

