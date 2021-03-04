Company: Frito-Lay North America

Website: www.fritolay.com

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99, $4.29

Product Snapshot: Last year, Ruffles launched its inaugural Chip Deal with eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis, which included the debut of Ruffles Lime & Jalapeño. This year, two-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum has scored the second Chip Deal and, together with Ruffles, he’s introducing a brand new flavor: Ruffles Flamin’ Hot BBQ.

Tatum grew up in St. Louis—a city known for its BBQ and spicy food—and as a lifelong chip fan, this new signature flavor from Ruffles marries together two of his favorite flavors. This new product is the first time any Frito-Lay snack has combined the rich BBQ flavor with its immensely popular Flamin’ Hot kick, creating Ruffles’ boldest flavor yet.

Tatum’s new, signature chip flavor is available in the chip aisle at most grocery retailers nationwide for $4.29 (8 oz. multi-serve) and $1.99 (2.5 oz. single-serve).

The new flavor launch is a part of Ruffles new campaign, Own Your Ridges, which encourages fans to unapologetically embrace what makes them unique—its “ridges.”

To invite fans to join in the fun, Ruffles is launching its ‘Ridge Awards,’ an opportunity for fans to recognize the people in their lives who have a lot of flavor—their friends or family who embrace their unique, quirky and distinctive ‘ridges.’ Starting on March 14, Ruffles followers on Instagram will have access to a custom Augmented Reality filter to hold up their own “Ridge Award” and share how they own their ridges.