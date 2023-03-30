Wonderful Pistachios is adding to its No Shells lineup with Wonderful Pistachios Sea Salt & Pepper No Shells. The brand already has the flavor combination in the In-Shell variety, but it is shedding the shells for another convenient way to enjoy the fan favorite. The Wonderful Pistachios In-Shell Salt & Pepper consumer reportedly is very loyal with 60% of them purchasing only that flavor, so the brand expects this No Shells variety to attract consumers looking for the classic flavor they love in a conveniently snackable format.

The new Sea Salt & Pepper No Shells variety joins the current cast of flavors including Sea Salt & Vinegar, Smoky Barbecue, Chili Roasted, and Honey Roasted. Wonderful Pistachios No Shells flavors have helped drive incremental brand growth since debuting in 2019. Wonderful Pistachios No Shells accounted for 85% of total flavored snack nuts growth in 2021, according to Circana, which is when the brand launched its Sea Salt & Vinegar and Smoky Barbecue flavors and showcases that consumers seek out flavors when snacking. Also following their launch in 2021, the Smoky Barbecue and Sea Salt & Vinegar No Shells flavors have received widespread accolades in “best snack” awards including those by Men’s Health, Delicious Living, Good Housekeeping, Parents magazine, Nielson’s Top Breakthrough Innovations, and more.

The new Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Sea Salt & Pepper adds a dash of excitement to typical snacking routines with its combination of bold sea salt and spicy black pepper, giving a little kick to the nutty goodness of pistachios. Pistachios are one of the highest protein snack nuts, and with 6 g of protein and three grams of fiber per serving, Wonderful Pistachios are a smart and healthy snack option.

Sea Salt & Pepper will be available in 5.5-ounce, 11-ounce, 22-ounce, and 2.25-ounce bags throughout the U.S. and Canada. It will also be available as part of a 72-count display with Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Sea Salt & Vinegar.

“We are proud to offer consumers tasty, healthy, high-quality snacking options. Shedding the shells with Wonderful Pistachios Sea Salt & Pepper No Shells gives fans another convenient way to enjoy their favorite snack on the go,” says Diana Salsa, associate vice president of marketing for Wonderful Pistachios.”

To generate further buzz and help support the launch of Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Sea Salt & Pepper, a dedicated No Shells flavor campaign will be kicking off this summer. The campaign will drive awareness on social media and digital platforms, and feature public relations activations, in-store displays, and retail-specific programs to drive trial at the store level.